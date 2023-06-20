Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good hold Hands At His Court Hearing

Actor Jonathan Majors appeared in court with his rumored new girlfriend Meagan Good holding hands.

The talented actor known for his role in Creed III, made an appearance in court on Tuesday morning (June 20). This court appearance followed his arrest earlier this year in connection with an alleged assault. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the hearing was brief, and the outcome was the scheduling of Majors’ trial for August 3.

During the hearing, Judge Rachel S. Pauley restated the conditions of the temporary order of protection that had been granted to the alleged victim earlier this year, which applied to both Majors and his attorney, Priya Chaudhry. Despite the charges, Majors and his legal team continue to assert his innocence.

After leaving the courthouse, the 33-year-old actor was seen holding hands with actress Meagan Good. Speculation had been circulating about their relationship after they were seen together publicly, including a recent outing with her family at Red Lobster.

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York back in March and hit with misdemeanor assault charges as well as aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. The District Attorney later dropped one charge of alleged strangulation of the female victim. Some sources say the female victim initially declined to press charges, but law enforcement proceeded regardless. His attorney Chaudhry says she has video evidence that will exonerate the actor from the charges.

Despite not being found guilty of any of the charges, Majors was dropped by his PR firm, The Lede Company, and his talent manager, Entertainment 360. The famed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor also reportedly lost a number of acting gigs as it appears that he has already been blacklisted in Hollywood amid additional victims claiming they experienced abuse from him.

So far, it seems that Meagan Good is sticking beside her man following her very public divorce from DeVon Franklin. Majors and Good have not yet confirmed their relationship but all point to a budding new romance for both stars.