Quando Rondo Arrested For Drug Conspiracy, Named In Gang Indictment

Georgia rapper Quando Rondo handed himself in to authorities on Friday morning over a raft of drugs and gang charges.

Quando Rondo posted a goodbye message to his family and loved ones on Twitter, sparking concern, but it was later reported that he had turned himself in to police in what appears to be a sweeping RICO indictment in Georgia.

According to TMZ, the rapper’s booking records reveal that he was charged with two (2) counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances law, one (1) count of participating in criminal activity affiliated with a street gang, and one (1) count of illegal use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug deal.

His arrest adds to the 18 other persons named by the Federal Bureau of Investigations who are alleged to be running a street gang and drugs. Quando is alleged to have instructed one of the other members of the gang to negotiate prices for weed from a supplier before he went to pay for it.

The rapper is being held at Chatham County Jail. On Friday, he posted on his Twitter account a worrying message.

“I love you Paris, Italy, and Kiyah, my mama Tess my grandma Freida, I’ll be back!” In another, he added, “It’s us forever no matter what.”

Quando Rondo is signed to NBA YoungBoy’s label Never Broke Again LLC. The rapper is best known for his beef with Chicago rappers King Von and Lil Durk. His career received increased focus after his artist, Lul Tim, shot and killed King Von in Atlanta in 2020 following an altercation.

In a 2021 interview with Angela Yee, the artiste recalled the events of the night, noting that he wasn’t aware that he and Lil Durk had beef. According to reports that surfaced following Von’s killing, Quando was reportedly sleeping in a car when King Von and his entourage pulled up. Quando comes out of the car when Von becomes aggressive toward him. At some point, Lul Tim shoots Von, who died at the scene.

Over the past two years, Quando has kept a low profile after the death of Von and several beefs with Lil Durk over lyrics dissing the dead.