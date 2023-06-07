Spice Health Scare To Feature On ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 11

Spice health scare will be a focal topic on the new season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta as the new super trailer premiered.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is back for Season 11 with the new trailer exciting fans for what’s to come. The upcoming season appears to be a mixture of love, drama, and other things focusing on each cast member.

Among those who have been revealed to be on this new season are rapper Amy Luciani who makes a comeback to music, Scrappy making some serious moves to concretize his relationship with Bambi, and the two kiss on screen as they share a kiss while Momma Dee watches from the sidelines.

Friends also become enemies with Spice and Erica Mena returns to the show. Rasheeda, Yandy, and Jessica White also return, and newcomer Erica Banks gets into the drama. Safaree is also seen in the trailer dancing while the group also enjoys a VR Technology horror outing.

Spice also seems to be talking about her recent health scare, where she was hospitalized in a coma after allegedly having cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic late last year. The artiste has been transparent about her journey and said she had suffered a ruptured hernia after surgery leading to her body shutting down.

While Spice has shared a few details about her ailment and recovery on her social media account, it seems that the artiste will share more details with her fans as photos of her body recovering from surgery were also shared.

Fans reacted to the trailer for the new season. “I’m not sure why Yandy is there. She’s not interesting unless she’s fighting with the first 3 baby mamas,” one fan said. “Spice lied and said she wasn’t on her death bed from surgery then got the audacity to drop these atrocious pics without trigger warning,” another person said.

“I tell you one thing, the Atlanta LHH: Run it back is taking me wayyy back and the commentary is hillaaaaarious!!!!!!! They need to run it back for the other franchises’ first seasons!” another said.

Season 13 of the show will be aired on MTV after formerly airing on VH1 in past seasons. The first episode kicks off on June 13.