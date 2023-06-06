Lil Tjay Detained By Police In New York While On Instagram Live

New York rapper Lil Tjay was detained by NYPD officers on Tuesday afternoon, days after he was seen on video fighting with unknown persons backstage at Summer Jam festival.

The rapper was detained by police during a traffic stop and eventually arrested by police. “Do not cuff me, do not touch me, bro, what am I under arrest for?” the rapper is heard telling officers. One officer demanded that he turn around as Tjay continued to argue with the police officer, “No, n***a”.

An officer is also heard telling him that there is a gun in the car, “No, bro. Hell no. What’s in the car? I don’t know what’s in the car, Don’t touch me,” he says before saying “there is no firearm in the car.”

Despite his defiance, the rapper is quickly taken down and cuffed as the phone continues to stream from the ground.

Other videos shared online show the rapper being restrained by three officers while members of his entourage encourage him to remain calm. His fans were also heard in the video shouting, “Free Tjay 2023,” during the live video.

Lil Tjay has been arrested once again for having a firearm. pic.twitter.com/A049ofAopT — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 6, 2023

Lil Tjay multiple runnings with the law

This is the third time Lil Tjay has been arrested since a shooting that left him in a coma last year.

The rapper was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm while on his way to shoot a music video with Ice Spice in January for their “Gangsta Boo” collab, and he was again arrested for absconding from a court hearing the following month. The firearm was found in his car during a traffic stop, NYPD said.

Lil Tjay held back by security in Summer Jam backstage altercation

The latest arrest also comes just a day after he was seen on video squaring up and being held back during a fight at Summer Jam. The fight took place backstage at the event, where Tjay is seen being held back by several persons to stop him from fighting with a group of men.

It’s unclear why the rapper was trying to fight the group.