Moneybagg Yo Shed Tears Following Death Of His Baby Mother

Moneybagg Yo says he instantly broke down in tears following the passing of his baby mother, Kennedy Lynette, last year.

Urban Islandz reported last June that the CMG rapper’s family was plunged into mourning after the sudden death of Lynette, also known as Chyna Santana. Moneybagg Yo is now opening up about her passing, sharing with Angie Martinez that Lynette was murdered by someone whom she was with. The rapper, who is now a full-time single father, says he is still unbroken over the incident.

Bag shared that Santana was his first baby mother, and they shared three children together, but he has five other kids from different relationships. He shared that she was killed after leaving to go somewhere, leaving her kids behind.

“She was murdered, she was killed by somebody that she was with,” Moneybagg said, sharing how shocking the news was for him. “I was in Atlanta, recording, working on the tape and they just called me… I ain’t gonna get as deep as I can, but that’s the picture. I instantly broke down, I couldn’t believe it. I was more mad at her than anything, I was like, ‘How you let this happen? How you let your kids’ — and it was so crazy ’cause when I talked to my daughter, she was just telling me at the airport, ‘I told my mama not to go.'”

Moneybagg Yo tried not to get too deep about what transpired in the hours after learning about Chyna Santana’s death, but he was brave enough to share bits about the emotional rollercoaster that ensued in the aftermath for himself and his children.

“This is when I broke down. I was like, ‘Damn, what I’m finna say?'” the Memphis rapper continues. “So I ended up letting the steam out, cry baby. I call my daughter and I was just like, ‘What you doing? Where y’all at?’ And she said, ‘It happened?’ That’s exactly what she said.”

“Her mom was supposed to have been with her that night, but she never came back. She was like, ‘It happened?’…I just didn’t know how to tell [her]. I was like, ‘My mama finna come get y’all.’ That’s all I could say… It’s hard to talk about right now, but I’m a strong man. I’m dealing with it. I’m getting through it.”

Moneybagg Yo recently made headlines for pushing back his upcoming album, Hard To Love: Heartless Edition, because Taylor Swift was scheduled to drop her project on the same date, May 26. The CMG Bread Gang rapper will now be releasing the album on June 2.

Some fans criticized him for the album delay, with some folks saying that the two don’t make the same genre of music, so it shouldn’t matter. Still, the delay gives the rapper a bit more time to perfect the project before it hits the airwaves. Some fans also accused him of being afraid to go up against Lil Durk, who is set to have big first-week sales when data comes out this weekend.

Lil Durk’s album, Almost Healed, is projected to sell 150,000 album-equivalent units in the first week of release. Kodak Black’s new album, Pistolz & Pearlz, also hit the airwaves on May 26.