DaniLeigh Arrested For Driving Under The Influence, Hit & Run Crash

Rapper/singer DaniLeigh has been locked up for drunk driving and hit and run, which left a victim suffering a fractured spine.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Dani spent the latter part of her Memorial Day weekend in jail. The rapper was reportedly driving under the influence when she was arrested, and her mug shot seems to corroborate the police allegations.

Details of the arrest are that the “Heartbreaker” rapper was arrested in Miami Beach over a hit-and-run accident. One victim who was riding a moped was mowed down by Dani and suffered a spinal fracture.

Witnesses in a police report said that the Dominican American rapper had been seen driving at high speed and swerving in and out of lanes in the crowded Miami Beach area. To make matters worse, after she struck the moped driver, Dani did not stop or render any assistance. Instead, the moped driver was dragged by her vehicle for about a block. Witnesses reported her car to a police officer on the streets, who ended up stopping her.

As for DaniLeigh, she failed sobriety tests administered by cops as well as a Breathalyzer test which showed that she was doubly above the legal limit. Cops also said she smelled of alcohol, while in her mugshot, she also appeared intoxicated.

She has been charged with driving under the influence, property damage, leaving the scene of a crash, and inflicting serious bodily injury on the victim.

The victim, in the meantime, is thankfully alive but has a long road to recovery ahead, as he suffered a laceration to the kidney and a spinal fracture. He received treatment at the hospital but was discharged thereafter.

DaniLeigh, who shares a daughter with fellow rapper, DaBaby, has been out of the public eye for a few months now since her breakup with the rapper and their public falling out online.

In recent times, she released her EP My Side, which seemed to react to the breakup and drama between her and DaBaby, which played out before the public eye and also caused a fracture in her relationship with her mother, who was part of her management team.