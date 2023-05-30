Angelina Jolie Attends Jamaica’s Calabash With Daughters Shiloh & Zahara

Angelina Jolie attends Calabash with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara.

Calabash Literary Festival returned to Jamaica for the first time in five (5) years following its suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year’s festivities have drawn attendees from far and wide, including famous actress Angelina Jolie.

The actress is known for blockbuster films like Maleficent, Changling, and Tomb Raider, among others, her famous brood of children adopted from across the world but more so for her dedication and philanthropy, and volunteerism with the United Nations on myriad issues like hunger, domestic violence, education and others affecting women and children.

She was spotted with colleagues who traveled with her to the renowned literary festival, which occurs over three days at Jake’s in Treasure Beach, St. Elizabeth.

On Twitter, man fans shared photos and videos of her posing alongside Jamaica dub poet and conscious radio personality, Mutabaruka. There are reports that the actress might have traveled with some of her children, including her daughters Zahara and Shiloh, who were spotted at an event party observing the dancing festivities. There are reports that her daughter Shiloh who now sports a short-cropped hairstyle, was celebrating her 17th birthday.

On social media, many Jamaicans reacted to the actress’s presence on the island as a “normal” person without a large entourage and no fancy designer outfits and attention-getting gimmicks.

“U badda than Gabrielle Union, Demi Moore, Angela Jolie. It’s like a movie,” one fan said.

“This is good promotion for the event and Jamaica,” another fan said.

“Welcome to Jamaica Angelina , I am one of your top fan, and happy to have you here,” another said.

Some fans of the actress have mused that she might be one of the readers at the famous festival.

Angelina Jolie and Akala at Kings Bookshop -Calabash Literary Festival on Saturday in Jamaica- Via: Alecia M pic.twitter.com/X5wTQXZ7Un — ?Raq? (@THENAGODOFWAR) May 30, 2023