Fetty Wap Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking

American rapper Fetty Wap has been given a six-year sentence for his role in a drug trafficking ring across the tri-state region.

Fetty Wap had pleaded guilty to the charges- conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances and using firearms in connection with drug trafficking. Following his arrest in October 2021, the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) revealed that the Paterson rapper and five others allegedly operated a drug ring that transported many dangerous drugs through USPS trucks to the tri-state area.

On Wednesday, Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced to six years in prison despite a motion by the prosecution for him to be sentenced to nine (9) years in prison, The New York Times reported. He has been incarcerated since October 2021 and is likely to be credited for time served.

During his trial, prosecutors argued that the rapper ought to get the full sentence because he was not contented with his successful music career, and his involvement with pushing drugs caused damage to communities and people.

“He had a lucrative career as a rap artist and the ability to make an honest living and provide for himself and his family,” a memo citing aggravating factors by the prosecution read. “Indeed the defendant told the Probation Department that he made $5 million during his music career. Nevertheless, this defendant chose to supplement his income by trafficking large quantities of drugs — drugs he knew would ruin lives.”

However, Fetty’s lawyer Elizabeth Macedonio argued that the pandemic caused the rapper’s funds to be dried up, and with his nine children to care for along with their mothers and his extended family, he had no choice but to turn to drugs.

“Suddenly it felt like his life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle he had created for so many,” the defense attorney’s memo responded.

Fetty Wap was arrested along with brothers Robert Leonardi and Anthony Leonardi, Brian Sullivan, Kavaughn Wiggins, and Anthony Cyntje, who were also charged with drug offenses and firearms charges.

The men were arrested by FBI agents while on the way to Rolling Loud, New York, in Oct. 2021. Police say the men had distributed around 100 kilos of controlled substances, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, across New Jersey and Long Island starting in 2019.