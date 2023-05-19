Tori Brixx Denies Taking Back Rich The Kid After Cheating Lawsuit

Tori Brixx says she and Rich The Kid are not back together despite the two dancing in a newly surfaced video.

The “Girls Have Fun” rapper issued a public apology to his ex-fiancee on Wednesday, weeks after another woman filed a lawsuit against him, claiming that he offered her hush money to hide a pregnancy from Tori Brixx. The woman, who did not share her identity in the lawsuit, claims that Rich The Kid only paid her $10,000 of the agreed upon $35,000 to keep quiet, a has not been forthcoming with the balance.

It appears that the New York rapper had some time to process the event and has since decided to apologize to Brixx publicly. While she admitted they’re on good terms, she is adamant that they are just friends. Since the video surfaced, fans have been questioning why she took him back after the embarrassing scandal.

“Not that I have to explain anything, cause I really don’t give AF but Damn lol,” Brixx wrote on her IG Story. “This was a mixer celebrating our show on Revolt ‘Black Girl Stuff’ and the people behind it. Rich & I were friends first and have a beautiful child together. Every ending don’t have to be toxic. We cool. Love y’all tho. Just make sure y’all watch Revolt #BlackGirlStuff. It’s a platform where we uplift each other.”

In his apology to Brixx, Rich admits guilt and pledged to make it right by his queen. “I’d like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything,” Kid wrote. “I’m a grown man I’ve done wrong and I’m owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years…I’m not like these other…I know I’ve been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx I am so sorry.”

In addition to the woman that’s suing Rich The Kid over unpaid dues, a videographer also claimed that the rapper owes him $8,241 from a music video shoot. The videographer in question has since shared screenshots of receipts and messages between himself and the rapper proving his claim isn’t without merits.

Outside of scandals in his personal life, Rich The Kid recently dropped his new single “Still Movin'” featuring Fivio Foreign and Jay Critch.