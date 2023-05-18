Beenie Man Says Dancehall Not Declining Because ‘I am not declining’

King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man, says he welcomes the recent show of unity between Spice and his baby mother, D’Angel after the women squashed their five (5) year “No Worries” beef.

Both women buried the hatchet after appearing at the IRAWMA Awards and were seen on the red carpet together. They exchanged mild pleasantries, and after checking who was the first to Instagram block the other, they both shared their respect for each other and later performed their song “No Worries” on stage as a symbol of unity.

During an interview on OnStage, Beenie Man was asked about his thoughts on women coming together and noted that it was overdue for Spice and D’Angel to end their beef. “Dem shoulda do that from long time, from the song because the song would have been bigger,” Beenie Man said.

He added, “You see you cannot have dissonance inna dancehall, you can’t have it and I don’t like it and it’s not a thing weh mi support,” Beenie Man said while noting that his and Bounty Killer’s war was to bring the artists to the forefront and they have to unite and make peace because it does not benefit dancehall.

The “Who Am I” singer also shared that artistes are supposed to be friendly with each other and maintain good relationships.

Beenie Man also explained that the lack of unity was obvious in how riddims were being made with only a few artistes versus the 90s when everyone would be included.

Despite this, he was adamant that dancehall was “not declining,” as put to him by Winford Williams.

“I am not declining,” Beenie Man says. “You can only kill your generation but my generation is here to stay,” he added.

The artiste also shared that he was still relevant because he built himself “to last” as he worked hard in the studio and on stage.

“Yuh have some artistes bad inna studio but when them come pon stage dem can’t sing, them can’t last for 20 minutes..weh artistes need fi do is learn to please the audience…them come deh to be entertained.”

Beenie Man also touched on why the music might not be connecting with dancehall fans, noting that legends like Dave and Tony Kelly operate very differently and the younger producers way of operating doesn’t help the sounds of music.

“Producers just send you a riddim and say him want a gal song because a desso him a go but him nuh deh deh fi give you no frame a mind for which kinda gal song- different kinda gal song,” he said.

Beenie Man also said that the “bad” producers don’t live in Jamaica anymore, including Don Corleone, Rvssian, and others.

“Those are the last producers and mi a tell you the truth, cause dem man deh actually produce, sit down and produce a song, can write lyrics, give you a likkle punchline, give you a little verse right desso, send you in the right direction because they produce,” Beenie Man said.