Omarion Shoot His Shots At Nia Long Despite Dating Confession

Omarion is really making a play to date Nia Long despite his recent confession about his dating life.

The former B2K singer recently sat down with Club Shay Shay, where he opened up about a wide range of topics, including his career, co-parenting with Apryl Jones, and his dating life. Perhaps the most telling part of the interview was when Omarion says there would be too much pressure on one female to date him. On top of that, he spoke about his current relationship with Nia Long months after the two made headlines on the red carpet at the January premiere of her new film, You People.

Omarion was asked directly if there was a chance that he would get together with the actress after saying they were certainly not an item.

“Yeah we cool,” the R&B singer said. “But I wouldn’t skim over it, you know what I’m saying? If there was a conversation because I never got to know who she is. I don’t know her. So I wouldn’t completely take it off the table, we might be on the same level, I don’t know. Anything is possible. I’m just saying, you never know where it come from. You gotta be open to receive, to see what’s meant for you.”

He then referenced Lil Uzi Vert’s hit single “I Just Wanna Rock” in his closing statement on the topic. “Nia if you wanted to rock we can body- ody a,” he said.

Omarion went viral in January after a red carpet appearance with Nia Long at the premiere of the Netflix movie You People. The pair held hands as the newly single actress appeared to enjoy the moment with the singer. Long later iced the chatters on social media, telling folks in a comment, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF.”

Omarion has been mostly private about his dating life. Aside from his very public relationship with Apryl Jones, there aren’t much details about his dating life out in the public sphere. After having two children together, Omarion and Jones ended their relationship in 2020, and she went on to date his former B2K bandmate Lil Fizz before her current relationship with actor Taye Diggs. She was also linked to Dr. Dre at one point.

As for Nia Long, she appears to be enjoying her newly single status after ending her relationship with Huston Rockets coach Ime Udoka over cheating allegations that ended up causing her a lot of headaches and embarrassment. Long was spotted courtside with Adele at the recent Lakers vs Warriors game three, which the Lakers won.

Despite saying that he is single, Omarion confesses that he has a desire to date multiple women. “I’m just saying if I really thought about my lifestyle and being with me—the pressure of being with me and it just being one woman I don’t know if that exists,” he said.

Omarion continues to do interviews while promoting his new album, Full Circle: Sonic Book 1. Certainly, he will be asked about this topic again.