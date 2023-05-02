Janelle Monáe Credits Amazing Body To Jamaican Food At 2023 Met Gala

Janelle Monáe was a real head-turner at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night (May 1) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The singer/actress credits her amazing physique to good Jamaican food and sex.

On Monday, celebrities including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Diddy, Yung Miami, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Usher, Teyana Taylor, and many more put on their wildest outfits for a night in celebration of creative expression and raise funds for the Museum of Art. The “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” was the theme of this year’s Gala.

Janelle Monáe and Rihanna were two of the biggest hits at this year’s Met Gala. Monáe made a grand entrance in a sculptural Thom Browne look before stripping down, showcasing a glamorous see-through hoop gown showing off her toned body in a black bikini. She paired her barely there outfit with a pair of high heel black and white Burberry boots.

Monáe, who recently announced she is non-binary and goes by they/them and she/her pronouns, revealed the secret to their toned body. “Jamaican food and sex,” she said while climbing the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Janelle Monáe previously expressed her love for Jamaican culture and music in 2018 when she covered Bob Marley and The Wailer’s 1975 hit single “High Tide Or Low Tide” for Spotify Studios in New York City. Her performance came on the heels of a visit to Jamaica, where she fell in love with Bob Marley’s music and Jamaican food. At the time, she expressed the impact the song had on her when she first heard it, saying that she teleported back in time whenever she listened to the legendary Bob track.

“When I heard it, it touched my heart,” the singer said. “This man wrote this song decades ago, but it’s still so relevant. I teleport every time I hear it.”

Janelle Monáe was initially slated to cover a Migos song but chose the Bob Marley and The Wailers single last minute.

In the meantime, fans have been sounding off about Monáe’s bold fashion statement and her secret to good health. Essence shared a clip of her statement and incited a ton of reactions. “I just ate Jamaican food. Lemme go have s ex now,” one fan wrote while another added, “That steam fish and okra body Janelle look goodt she said what she said and she eating good.”