A$AP Rocky Apologizes To Woman He Jumped Over At Met Gala

A woman who was pushed at the Met Gala as rapper A$AP Rocky tried to get to his hotel ahead of his Met Gala performance seems to have forgiven the rapper.

The rapper issued an apology on Tuesday for using the woman to push himself over a barrier where a throng of fans crowded around to get a look at their favorite celebrities. The barrier sealed off the entry to the Carlyle Hotel in New York from fans who took photos and videos of celebrities entering and exiting.

A video posted on social media shows the woman wearing glasses talking to another woman when Rocky, clothed in all black and a hoodie covering his head, used his hand to brace against the woman’s face and neck to help him successfully jump the barrier.

It’s unclear why A$AP Rocky was jumping the barrier, but the woman is seen being pushed to the side, and as Rocky tries to jump the barrier, he uses his hand to gain momentum, which lands on her face and neck.

The Harlem rapper turns around and drops his hoodie as fans cheer. After jumping over the barrier, the woman seems caught off guard and scowls at the person whom she turns and glares at. However, it seems that after she recognizes the rapper, she was immediately star-struck as she fans herself and fans herself as her mouth hangs out in disbelief.

While the video caused mixed reactions, with some calling out the rapper for being embarrassing and not having public decorum, it seems that the fan won’t be suing for injury. She even posted several tweets letting others know that she didn’t mind the rapper smushing her face.

“ASAP Rocky just used me to jump over the barricade hello,” she wrote in a tweet. “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me,” another said. The rapper also apologized as he retweeted her post. “Lol my fault $weetheart,” he wrote in all caps.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna stunned at the Met Gala, but they arrived very late, almost disappointing fans who waited patiently to see the Fenty Beauty founder’s fashion slay. Rihanna is pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child. They both appeared on the Red Carpet, seemingly wearing bride and groom-inspired ensembles.