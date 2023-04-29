“Bob Marley: One Love” Biopic First Trailer Unveiled By Ziggy Marley

Bob Marley’s highly anticipated biopic is coming, and the first look was just revealed.

The trailer for the new Bob Marley biopic was officially unveiled at a film festival this week. The long-awaited documentary about the iconic Bob Marley did not yet start production just a year ago. As of now, production was completed in March in Kingston. Ziggy Marley revealed a preview of the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green on Thursday at CinemaCon.

The event that was held this week at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners. Ziggy also announced the new name of the formerly untitled biopic as well, and it is Bob Marley: One Love. The son of the late legend is a producer of the film alongside his sister Cedella Marley and brother Stephen Marley. Other producers include Dede Gardner, Robert Teitel, and Jeremy Kleiner.

There was some uproar last year when the film’s director Reinaldo Marcus Green decided to cast One Night in Miami actor Kingsley Ben-Adir for the starring role. The British actor has no musical background, but he did go to The Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Green says it was Kingsley’s acting that really sold him as he finds him to be a strong performer and was “blown away” by his audition tape.

Green, who also wrote the script for the biopic, was the director of the award-winning biographical drama King Richard starring Oscar-winner Will Smith. The Marley family was most concerned about authenticity in their portrayal of their father and what he stood for. “It’s great to be here today on behalf of my father,” Ziggy said on stage at CinemaCon. “I’m here as a producer of this film but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy.”

The biopic, which is produced by Paramount Pictures, is slated to arrive on January 12, 2024. The cast includes Lashana Lynch, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, Umi Myers, James Norton, Tosin Cole, and Anthony Welsh. The footage that premiered at CinemaCon is the first look at the film and has not yet been made public.