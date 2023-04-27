Young Thug Unexpectedly Show Gunna Support Amid New Bail Application

Months after Gunna took an Alford plea and was released from prison, Young Thug appears to be showing his support for the rapper’s Drip Season latest album.

Gunna was the first of the 28 defendants to accept a plea deal from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, and shortly after, at least seven more defendants accepted Alford Pleas, including one of Young Thug’s brothers. The move stunned many and seemed to blindside Young Thug, who had removed all traces of Gunna and his music from his social media profiles.

On Thursday, fans of Young Thug realized that the rapper had re-added the link to Gunna’s latest album, DS4EVER, to his Instagram bio. The link led to Gunna’s album on many platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Tidal, and many others.

The project, which was released on January 7, 2022, is Gunna’s third studio album and was by YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. It included features including from Drake, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Nechie, Chlöe Bailey, Lil Baby, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch, and had one of the biggest hip hop tracks for the year, “Pushing P.”

The second No. 1 album for Gunna, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 150,000 album-equivalent units.

Some fans felt that Thug’s support of the album might be hinting that he has no issues with the rapper, who many felt “snitched” in order to get a plea deal, while others felt it might be purely business to ensure he continues to earn from the project.

“My guess. He eats off him in some sort of managerial role,” one fan wrote.

“Keepem he must be losing his mind cuz #gunna a reason u in there #carryon,” another said.

Despite the speculations, Gunna has denied snitching on Young Thug. His attorney explained that the artist will not testify or take the stand if called upon.

Before he was released, Gunna admitted in court that YSL was a gang, a critical element to proving a racketeering crime because it is important to establish the organization as a criminal enterprise.

Young Thug is still incarcerated while the YSL trial is ongoing, with jury selection still to be completed.

Young Thug Applied For Bail For Fourth Time

Young Thug’s attorneys have applied for bond for a third time, citing health concerns. His lead lawyer, Brian Steel, says in his motion for bond that he has “previously put forth compelling evidence, without doubt, that conditions can be imposed which permit bond to be set.”

Steel insists that Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, poses no risk to society, and as such, there is no significant reason why he should be held in jail during the lengthy trial. “Mr. Williams is not a risk to commit a crime and he’s not a risk to flee the jurisdiction and that’s what bond is about,” Steel said.

The attorney says the rapper is sleep deprived after being in court daily and having to wake at 4 AM to attend court before returning to his cell late in evening. Judge Ural Glanville is expected to hand down his ruling next week, but Thug’s chance of getting released on bond remains slim since he was denied bail three times already.