Ne-Yo Says He Is Done Dating Celebrities Because “We’re Weirdos”

R&B singer Ne-Yo might be the latest villain in hip hop and R&B following his divorce and reports that he cheated on his wife and fathered two outside children with his side chick.

In recent times, Ne-Yo’s side chick has turned main girl, or maybe not so fast as the singer says he’s ‘dating’ following the divorce from Crystal Smith earlier this year. In a new interview from TMZ, the “So Sick” artist seemed to hint that he might be interested in dating fans or ‘normal” women for a change and confirmed that he’s dating.

“Me personally, I’m in a space where I’m happy,” he said. “I’m dating now. I don’t give a damn, I’m good… I’m around. I’m enjoying the single life.”

Last week, Ne-Yo was posted up and celebrating the birthday of the woman who bore him two children during the course of his marriage. He said that he was not looking to date another celebrity and want to meet regular girls.

“Yeah man, that part don’t matter to me,” the singer explains. “I honestly don’t even trip over things like that. Somebody on my level kind of understands that plight of what I go through just as a celebrity… but at the same time, we’re weirdos. Us celebrities, we’re weirdos. So I like normal people. I’m okay with going for just regular people.”

The R&B singer and his wife were divorced after eight years of marriage which had its moments of turmoil, including filing for divorce over the pandemic after he fathered the first child and later renewing their vows.

Smith, however, filed for divorce last August as she blasted the artist for cheating incessantly over the entire course of the marriage.

“8 years of lies and deception,” Smith wrote on her Instagram while questioning why some folks were asking her to stay with the singer and accept it for what it is. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement.”

The artist has not addressed any of the claims of Smith, and the divorce has been smooth, with Smith getting a one-off payment of $2 million while he has to pay $12,000 in monthly child support along with school expenses and $5,000 a month in alimony payments over three years.

Crystal Smith, on the other hand, teased earlier this month that she might also be seeing someone new. It’s unclear if she is officially dating that person, which might affect her alimony payments.

Ne-Yo previously addressed his marital problems on Drink Champ when he revealed that their marriage hit rock bottom just before the global pandemic started in early 2020. He shared that at one point, they weren’t even on speaking terms, but the lockdown then forced them to sit in front of each other and discussed their problems, and that ultimately brought them closer to each other.