Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz’s Son Help Kendrick Lamar Overcome Writers Block

Kendrick Lamar says Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s 5-year-old helped him with his writer’s block.

The son of producer Swizz Beatz and singer Alicia Keys, Egypt reportedly unraveled Kendrick Lamar’s writer’s block in 2015. Swizz Beatz appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Fox this week, where he shared the moment little Egypt helped K. Dot. out with the struggle that has plagued the literature community since the beginning of time.

So Super Bowl XLIX was where the magic happened. The glorified event had Jay Z, Usher, and Kendrick Lamar in attendance, and destiny unfolded in the form of 5-year-old Egypt cracking the code and unlocking exactly what K. Dot and hip-hop needed. According to Beatz, he saw Kendrick and Egypt talking for a while, and he went over to find out if the rapper was cool or if maybe 5-year-old Egypt was bothering him.

“They kicked it off at the Super Bowl game, and I looked and him and Kendrick was talking for like 40 minutes. and I went over and said to Kendrick, is he bothering you, should I move him, are you enjoying yourself?” he continues.

Beatz was probably surprised to hear Kendrick say that his son Egypt was actually helping him in such a major way. “He said, ‘No. Swizz, I had writer’s block and what Egypt is telling me is helping me deal with something.’ I was like, ‘Well man, he’s five years old.’ Still to this day, I don’t know what he was helping him deal with, but I let it happen.”

Egypt was given producer credit on Kendrick Lamar’s 2016 album untitled unmastered for the song “untitled 7.” The Silver-certified album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 19 weeks. Since then, Kendrick has released two more No. 1 albums: DAMN. in 2017 and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in 2022. The records earned 12 Grammys altogether, and each won Best Rap Album.

“Egypt got some money off that one,” the producer told JHud. Swizz Beatz, who was also a producer on said track, says his son also charged his own mom, Alicia Keys, for playing at her concert once. Egypt, who is now 13 years old, played the piano on stage with his mom during her performance. While the son of the mega-producer says he does love music, he actually wants to be a professional basketball player. In the meantime, his talent can land him some serious gigs, especially since he seems to have quite the business acumen already.

Kendrick Lamar opened up about his writer’s block on his last album, which was released on May 13, 2022.