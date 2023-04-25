Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon Wingstop Job After Firing From CNN

Rick Ross has shared that he is sympathetic to the plight of journalist Don Lemon who was fired by the news network CNN on Monday.

The journalist claimed that the company informed his agent that they were firing him. In a statement posted to Twitter, Lemon shared that he had hosted the morning show, CNN This Morning, and there was no indication of strife with his employer of 17 years.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” the journalist said while criticizing the network.

CNN also confirmed that Lemon was fired but did not go into details regarding the reason for his termination. Some media houses, however, reported that Lemon has been walking on thin ice for supposedly making rude remarks directed at 51-year-old Republican former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Haley is on the ticket for the Republican party’s presidential nomination for the 2024 election, and Lemon reportedly remarked that she was way past her “prime,” which left viewers outraged.

Meanwhile, Don is getting some job help from the likes of Rick Ross, who offered him a job with his chicken wing franchise, Wingstop.

“Just found out that Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn Don. But guess what, the brothers got your back. We hiring at Wingstop,” Ross said in a video.

He continued, “And for some reason, I believe you know what you doing with them lemon pepper wings. So man send over your resume- 17 years. Imma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid brother,” the artist added.

Rick Ross also shared that he wanted to hit up a drinks company to collaborate on a new drink flavor – ‘Don Lemon flavour.’ Don Lemon has not responded to the rapper.