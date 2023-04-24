Nicki Minaj Surpasses Drake For Most No. 1 Digital Sales Song On Billboard

Nicki Minaj has earned one of the highest accolades in hip hop as she earns the most No. 1 hits in Digital Song Sales chart history.

The achievement means that she has now surpassed Drake, who has 14 No. 1 songs in Billboard Digital Song Sales chart history. In fact, Drake is the current holder of a lot of chart records after his impressive run over the past decade where he dominate the streaming era. Still, his former Young Money labelmate has held her own in the music space across the board.

Nicki Minaj received help after being featured on Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana (Remix)” released a week ago. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart on Monday and was Ice Spice’s first No. 1 on that chart.

Minaj reacted to her song, shooting to the top. “ALL!!!!! 2 songs in the TOP 10 is crazy!!!!!!! Congratulations! Princesssssssss @icespicee_ Love you guys sm,” Minaj wrote on Twitter.

Ice Spice also shared several celebratory posts on Twitter as “Princess Diana (Remix)” along with her song “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” which hit the Billboard Top 10 chart.

“So proud of princess diana with nicki like my dream collab rlly came true i can d!e happy now,” she wrote. In another tweet, she added, “thxxxx queen we eatin good tn!”

“Princess Diana” debuted at No.1 on the U.S YouTube music video chart with 8.73 million views. The song has been largely pushed by Minaj’s expansive fan base across the world.

In the meantime, Minaj also reacted to Nick Cannon naming her the female G.O.A.T.

According to the rapper and Wild’N’Out host, Minaj changed the game, and her skills should not be gendered.

“She is. Let’s not disrespect Nicki She is a GOAT whatever her gender is. When she came out with ‘Monster’ that is her record…gender aside, sex aside, she is dope,” Cannon said as he said the only person Nicki Minaj should be compared with is Lauren Hill and Missy Elliot.