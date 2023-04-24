50 Cent Laughs At Irv Gotti After Ashanti and Nelly Rekindles Relationship

50 Cent couldn’t resist the opportunity to laugh at Irv Gotti after Ashanti and Nelly seemingly got back together.

The former flames dated for more than a decade but broke up in 2014 and went their separate ways. It seems that Nelly has spun the block, and Ashanti is down for the ride, as the couple was spotted over the weekend holding hands while out on a boxing match date.

Ashanti and Nelly were also seen at Tao Beach in Las Vegas, where they gave fans a steamy performance. Ashanti performed “Body On Me” in a tight pink shorts, and she gyrated on Nelly. The pair’s chemistry was certainly palpable for those who viewed the performance.

Many felt that the pair being seen together was a sign that they were back. Others took the opportunity to troll Murder Inc’s Irv Gotti, who shared last year that he was in love with Ashanti and was shocked when he found out the R&B singer was dating Nelly.

Gotti had been on a media tour where he used his dispute with Ashanti to promote his label documentary. Among his claims were that he and Ashanti were in a sexual relationship, and they made the song “Happy” after copulating. Irv Gotti also appeared sad and disappointed when he shared that he learned Ashanti was dating Nelly after they were shown on TV at a basketball game together.

Ashanti has denied the claims by Irv, who has been beefing with her over the rights to her masters. It seems that a reunion between Ashanti and Nelly is not only affecting Irv Gotti, as 50 Cent chimed in.

50 Cent reposted a video of Ashanti whining on Nelly which said, “Man somebody check on Irv Gotti ASAP! Know he going through it right now.”

The Queens rapper found the video hilarious and also shared a tidbit noting that he also had eyes for the former first lady of Murder Inc.

“HE WILL BE AIGHT,” 50 Cent wrote with laughing emojis.

“I was in love wit her, and she just popped up with Nelly. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote.