Ashanti and Nelly Couple Up Held Hands At Gervonta-Garcia Fight

Nelly and Ashanti are sparking relationship rumors after they were spotted holding hands at the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight on Saturday night.

Videos of them were shared online, showing them walking into the venue in Las Vegas as Nelly held her hand and guided her to their seat. The couple had ringside seats where a slew of other celebrities like Jermaine Dupri and others were seated. The couple was unphased by the attention their presence as a pair caused. Nelly was also the attentive date as he waited for Ashanti to sit first before he got seated and also checked up on her before signaling for a hostess to attend to them.

The couple previously dated in the early 2000s, having met in 2003 reportedly during a press conference, and they debuted their relationship at a basketball game. It seems that the couple continues to enjoy sports together as they are spotted out at the fight. Nelly and Ashanti dated for 11 years and shocked fans when they parted ways in 2014.

The couple appears to have gotten close to each other since the Murder Inc. documentary, where her former boss Irv Gotti spilled some nasty allegations about their purported relationship and said he was hurt when he found out she was dating Nelly.

Over the years, Ashanti has kept her life private and has never shared any information about a possible romantic relationship with anyone else, although she was rumored to have dated Flo Rida and Ja Rule. On the other hand, Nelly moved on with Shantel Jackson, and the two were together for seven years and became engaged. They, however, broke up during the pandemic in 2021 for unknown reasons.

Later that year, Ashanti and Nelly appeared cordial with each other starting with a Verzuz appearance where they hugged- something Ashanti spoke about in late 2021 when she told reporters that she had not seen or spoken to Nelly since the breakup.

Last December, the couple was spotted dancing at the “Under the Mistletoe” concert. Neither of them addressed whether they are dating again. Ashanti fuelled rumors further when she was seen reportedly wearing a fat diamond chain belonging to Nelly back in February.

In the meantime, fans shared their excitement at seeing the couple together.

Bow Wow wrote on Instagram, “Yom o! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! you like 50 sit yo old a** down this your queen.”

“And he knew to let her sit down first! You’d be surprised how many men don’t know!” another fan wrote.

“Irv Gotti somewhere punching air… yet again,” another fan said.