Rihanna Spent Easter With A$AP Rocky & Dressing Her Son As A Bunny

Rihanna’s baby boy is enjoying his first Easter holiday in fine style with his own Easter Bunny-themed party over the Easter holiday weekend. Her baby daddy A$AP Rocky was also present playing with his son.

The Fenty Beauty founder shared photos and videos of the child, whom fans call Baby Fenty, enjoying his Easter egg hunt, which involved live rabbits and lots of chocolate. The Bajan mother gushed at Baby Fenty, who is now sitting on his own and also appeared to be at the crawling stage.

“Eastuh,” Rihanna captioned a series of photos showing baby Fenty trying to bite down on a plastic egg while a bedazzled stuffed bunny toy lays by his feet. The baby appears to be sitting on the grass while two furry friends are spotted behind him.

Rihanna shares several photos of Baby Fenty as he furrows his brows in concentration while others show off his hair carefully coiled in mini knots with bunny ears on his head. “Look at heeeeeee!!!” Rihanna captioned other photos which showed her baby boy holding a book with the title- “How to Catch the Easter Bunny.”

In the background are five furry rabbits, along with toys, and Easter eggs were strewn across the grass while stuffed bunnies lay next to them. Baby Fenty is also seen bravely patting the head of a grey rabbit that sits next to him.

Baby Fenty was born in May last year, but the time has certainly flown as he appears to be creeping and almost ready to walk if he isn’t doing so already.

Many of Rihanna’s fans reacted to seeing Baby Fenty with his hairdo and with his furry friends.

“My boy got a hair do!” one fan wrote. “Come through curls,” another person wrote. “Last slide petting the Bunny,” the singer’s Fenty Beauty Instagram account added.