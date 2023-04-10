Stefflon Don and Tommy Lee Sparta Working On New Music

Stefflon Don and Tommy Lee Sparta hit the studio together to work on new music. The Montego Bay deejay has been busy in the studio since his release from prison last month. The dancehall artist got a new song out with Rvssian and Valiant, “Tic Tac Toe,” and now he’s working on another collab with the British-Jamaican rapper.

Sources told Urban Islandz on Monday that the Guzu Musiq deejay and Stefflon Don have been discussing a collab for a while now after she expressed that she has always wanted to for with the recently incarcerated star. The time now presents itself after his prison tenure ended early.

“Steff always tap Sparta as one of her dream collab and its just perfect timing, she is in Jamaica and he just got release from lock up so we just book the studio time and let them work their magic,” sources told us. “Steff stayed true to her roots for this one she was sliding another hit for her and Sparta.”

Urban Islandz broke the news on March 23 that Tommy Lee Sparta was released from the Horizon Remand Centre in Kingston just before midday. The deejay had an emotional reunion with his family, especially his children, on the day of his release after visiting the river for a bath. His team told us that his priority was reuniting with his family, but he would return to music in short.

“Music is like therapy it’s what he loves to do so naturally he was anxious to get in the studio and pour it all out,” sources in Sparta’s camp told us. “The only thing Tommy Lee love more than music are his children.”

A few days after leaving Horizon, Tommy Lee Sparta hit the studio with Rvssian and Valiant. The two deejays and the producer shot the music video the same week they recorded “Tic Tac Toe.” Even while behind bars, Sparta remains a hot commodity in dancehall. Last year he had one of the biggest hits in dancehall, “Protocol” with Skeng. The success of the single prompted the two artists to record part two of the song.

Stefflon Don is currently in Jamaica, making some big moves on the music front as well as investments. She recently shared that she closed on a beachfront property in St. Ann and is looking to make more investments on the island.

Steff previously worked with artists like Vybz Kartel, Masicka and Skillibeng.