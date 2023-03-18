Popcaan Shows Leon Edwards Support Ahead Of UFC Fight With Kamaru Usman

Dancehall artist Popcaan is ensuring that fellow Jamaican Leon Edwards gets a boost of support ahead of his UFC fight in London against Kamaru Usman. The match held on Saturday, March 18, is a rematch from 2022.

Edwards, who has Jamaican ancestry, is the British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and is being supported by Jamaicans at home and abroad. Among those who sent well-wishes for the artist is Popcaan, who offered words of support while also drumming up support from Jamaicans.

“Yow hear me a say, you know ah the Unruly Boss and mi represent for Leon Edwards. We a send him some good luck and some good energy fi him fight weh a fawud up this weekend,” Popcaan said in a video from St. Thomas, Jamaica.

Popcaan continued, “Knock out dem bwoy deh the yaad man way, you know what I am saying, any way him playing. Yo Leon, represent to the fullest.”

The official UFC page also reposted Popcaan’s video writing, “Jamaica Stand Up” with the Jamaican flag, and added, “we have [Popcaan] sending love to the champ LeonEdwardsMMA in his title bout tonight. The match begins at 5 pm and can be seen live on ESPN or PPV.

Edwards makes history for Jamaica as the first Jamaica-born UFC title winner and is the second British champion ever. In a recent interview with the BBC, he shared that he was born on August 25, 1991, in Kingston, Jamaica, and was raised in humble beginnings – his family lived in a zinc shack before his father migrated and later sent for his family. He came to England as a 5-year-old and grew up in British society.

Despite this, he has maintained strong connections to his homeland and often draws the Jamaican flag alongside the British flag in fights.

Fellow Jamaicans have been showing Edwards support ahead of the big fight on Saturday. “Sending you love and well wishes Leon bring home the title the entire Jamaica is behind you brother put on a show for the people,” one fan said.