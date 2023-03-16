NBA YoungBoy Scores Legal Win As Judge Relax House Arrest Terms

NBA YoungBoy might not be completely free, but the rapper certainly has more to be grateful for after a Baton Rouge judge relaxed some conditions on his house arrest order.

After spending months in jail as he awaited trial, NBA YoungBoy earned a legal victory after his lawyer successfully argued that the rapper should be placed on house arrest. In October 2021, he was released from jail and ordered to serve house arrest in Salt Lake City with a mentor, following several conditions put forward by lawyers that the rapper will be under proper guidance and will comply with the conditions.

Only his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, was allowed to be at the house with him with their children. Now, the rapper has earned another victory as the court modified two conditions on his house arrest order, allowing him to have more visitors.

On Thursday, Louisiana judge Shelly Dick relaxed the conditions- number 18 and 19 to allow the ‘Slimeto’ rapper to have more than three visitors at his home but with a reasonable curfew for when he can have visitors, AllHipHop reported.

“The Court issues this written Order modifying condition number 18 and condition number 19 of the Order Setting Conditions of Release, Document 142 filed on October 27, 2021, for the Defendant, [NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden)],” the ruling by judge Dick read in part.

“It is hereby ordered that condition number 18 and condition number 19 of the Defendant’s Order Setting Conditions of Release are modified as follows: (18) No more than three persons may visit Gaulden at his home at any time. (19) No visitors are allowed at the Defendant’s home before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. ‘Home’ is defined as the Defendant’s residence and all property and appurtenances of the residence. It is so ordered. Signed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this 15th day of March 2023,” the order read.

YoungBoy’s Salt Lake City home also appears to have offered solace to the rapper, who recently had an interview for Billboard where he spoke about making music and enjoying being away from people.

A visibly shy NBA YoungBoy said not only is her scared of people, but also that “people are cruel.”

The artist also appears to be on a good path as he shared that he was now promoting “stop the violence” he also got married and has made some significant moves like signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Motown.

Last year, after beating his California gun charges, the rapper spoke about his desire to go on tour, but with the ongoing Baton Rouge case, those plans are yet to materialize.