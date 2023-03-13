Ne-Yo Welcomes 6th Child and 2nd With Baby Mother Sade

R&B singer Ne-Yo welcomed his second child with Sade, the woman said to be his mistress and the cause of his divorce from now ex-wife, Crystal Renay Smith.

On Sunday, the woman shared that she had given birth recently to her and Ne-Yo’s second child, a baby named Brixton. “Hey Brixton, I loooooove you pooh… welcome home my beautiful baby,” she captioned a photo of her holding the baby. She also shared several newborn snaps of the tiny baby in several different outfits.

The woman reportedly has another child for Ne-Yo, whom he fathered during his marriage to Crystal Renay. The artist acknowledged that baby publicly after his divorce from his ex-wife last month. Sharing a photo of his six children, including the newest addition, No. 6, from the mistress, Ne-Yo expressed gratitude and love for the children.

“I am BLESSED. Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all,” he captioned the photos of the kids.

Ne-Yo has faced backlash over his marriage with Crystal, who accused him of cheating close to a dozen times, and in her divorce petition, she said he even fathered a child with the mistress. The artist has three children with Smith – 2- year-old Isabella Rose, 4-year-old Alexander-Raj, 7-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr., and two children with his ex-fiancé, Monyetta Shaw.

The “So Sick” artist’s divorce was finalized last month, with the court ruling mostly in favor of his wife. The court ordered him to pay a lump sum of $1.6 million for ownership of four properties they held jointly, or he acquired during the marriage.

He also had to pay $20,000 in moving expenses and $150,000 to buy a new car. The couple has joint custody of the children, and Ne-Yo will pay $12,000 in child support monthly as well as their school expenses and $5,000 in alimony monthly for the next three years.

Announcing her divorce petition, Smith said she was heartbroken by Ne-Yo’s cheating.

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist,” she wrote on Instagram.