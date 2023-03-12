Kiprich Home In Portmore Robbed Of Jewelry and US Dollar Cash

Kiprich is the victim of a robbery incident.

The dancehall veteran’s home in Portmore was burglarized early Saturday morning, with thieves making off with thousands of US and Canadian dollars, as well as items such as jewelry. Kiprich has not reacted publicly to the burglary reports, but the Gleaner reported that thieves gained entry into his home by forcing their way inside through a kitchen window.

It’s unclear if a police report was filed, but sources told Urban Islandz that the artist was not home at the time of the burglary. Kiprich, whose real name is Marlon Plunkett, is likely working behind the scenes in trying to get to the bottom of the burglary and making sure his home is secure so that similar incidents don’t happen again.

Kiprich, who turns 44 on March 2, 2023, has a new song out called “Assurance,” released last month ahead of his upcoming album. Last year we also saw him release a handful of new singles, including “Na Nah,” “Women Protest,” “Gyalus Astrology,” featuring D’yani, and “Rich Look” featuring Pataskeng and Koolkid.

Kiprich’s single “Women Protest” is a single the deejay recorded on the heels of an outbreak of violence and killing of women in Jamaica.

“I’m tired of the headlines repeating themselves; always about another female gone missing or murdered at the hands of a lover … or men in general. Is like it a become a trend and coming from an island that trends for other reason, we nuh need a high femicide rate to be one of those,” Kiprich told The Gleaner.

At the time, the artist urged men to stop hurting our women and allow them to live freely.

Kiprich rose to fame in dancehall in the late 1990s with his breakout hit “Leggo Di Bwoy.” He went on to drop several hits including “Cut Him Off,” “Telephone Ting,” which was a huge hit, and “The Letter.”