Valiant Gets Rastafarian Support For New Song “Rasta”

Valiant continues to maintain his growing presence on dancehall airwaves with new music.

The young deejay drops his new song “Rasta” with an accompanying music video, and he is getting some support from some quarters of the usual ultra-conservative Rastafarian community. Valiant released the music video over the weekend, and it clocked over 500,000 views on YouTube in two days, a sign his sudden popularity is not waning.

“Man a live like Rasta, no beef no pasta, Airforce white like snap dat f*** dem gal don’t need,” the artist sings over a beat produced by CountreeHype Entertainment and Diplomats Records.

The Kingcham-directed cut saw Valiant and his crew channeling their inner Rastafarian by wearing traditional Rasta colors, red, yellow, and green, including tams and scarves. The deejay ensured he was sporting a white Nike Airforce 1 in the opening scene and Gucci sneakers in another scene to highlight his lyrics. The video saw cameos from Jahvillani, Deep Jahi, Pablo YG, Kraff, and more.

The last part of the clip shows Valiant being approached by a Rastafarian while driving his BMW X6. The elder Rastafarian spits some of the lyrics before telling the young artists to continue to record good music and keep elevating.

Valiant is fresh off his big performance in Guyana, where he hit the streets and gifted young fans money and some words of encouragement. The artist also has a new collaboration with dancehall giant Vybz Kartel in the works. The incarcerated deejay is busy working on a collaboration with young artists. Kartel recently reunited with Masicka on a new single titled “Shootaz.” Kartel and Valiant’s upcoming single is called “Time Heals,” set for release sometime this month.