GloRilla Reacts To Chaos and Possible Injuries At Rochester Concert

GloRilla reacts to reports fans trampled at Rochester, New York concert, and leaving several injuries.

Several people were reportedly injured while attending a concert in Rochester, New York, to see CMG artist, GloRilla, perform on Sunday (March 5) night. There have been no official reports from authorities about the incident or the victims and their condition, but reports surfaced early on Monday morning (March 6) from several fans of the artist who attended the event that an unknown number of persons were trampled with serious injuries reported. At least one concertgoer tweeted that there were four deaths as a result of the stampede.

“4 individuals were trampled to death at Glorilla concert tonight rip to those who lost their life,” one tweet reads.

A woman in a video could be heard discussing with another woman that it had nothing to do with guns or violence but that there was a stampede.

“The one b***ch pissed on herself…no bullets, no nothing. Mother***kers got trampled and died,” the woman said, adding that this is the last time she will attend events in Rochester.

GloRilla addressed the incident on her Twitter account shortly after midnight following reports on social media.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok,” she wrote on Twitter.

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf ???praying everybody is ok ???????? — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

GloRilla and Finesse 2 Tymes headlined the show held at 900 East Main Street. Some concertgoers took to Twitter to share that the incident happened following a shooting, while others say there were three victims taken to hospital following CPR while another person was reportedly stabbed.

There are photos shared showing heavy police presence at Main Street Armory, where the event was held, and police have since blocked off East Main Street.

On Twitter, one man said his brother got trampled at the event and broke his leg.

My bro got trampled over they broke his leg — Sean ?? (@___seanB) March 6, 2023

This story is developing.