Travis Scott Names Suspect In New York Club Assault Case

Travis Scott is reportedly a target in a police investigation for a club incident in New York.

Multiple reports on Wednesday (March 1) revealed that the Astroworld rapper is being looked at by NYPD for allegedly punching a man at Nebula, a New York City nightclub, and damaging $12,000 worth of equipment. TMZ reported that the incident took place around 3 AM EST on March 1 when the rapper allegedly got into a fracas and punched the unnamed man, and damaged a speaker and a video screen before fleeing the scene.

A police report was filed, and Travis Scott, real name Jacques Webster II, was named a suspect as police looked into the matter. The victim told police that he is a sound engineer at the club and said the rapper punched him in the left side of his face, although he did not have any visible injuries.

Travis Scott made a surprised appearance at Don Toliver’s show in New York City last night, which was likely the primary reason he was in town. His appearance is ahead of his Rolling Loud California show in Los Angeles this weekend, where he is billed as a headlining act. It’s unlikely that this police investigation will negatively impact that upcoming performance.

In the meantime, Travis Scott recently gave an update on his upcoming album, Utopia. “Sheck Wes you know The Scotts is on the way,” Scott said during his recent performance at the Cactus Jack All-Star Weekend. “We got Faygo about to put out a little EP that’s on the way.”

“And right after that Utopia is [dropping],” he continued.

Don Toliver and Travis Scott lit up NYC ? pic.twitter.com/AdZOVJKHiM — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 1, 2023

As for the sound and direction of the album, Travis Scott says it will be unlike any other music he has ever done. In an interview with i-D magazine, he also revealed that he is back to making his own beats and rapping on them to optimize his sound.

“I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really,” Scott said. “That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”