Rihanna Files New Trademarks For Swimwear and Sunglasses

Rihanna has filed for another trademark, this time to expand her business into the swimwear industry.

The filing was made on February 23, 2023, and is under the name “RIRI,” which covers a variety of goods, including sunglasses, swimwear, shoes, coats, neckwear, and belts. Rihanna is so far involved in the fashion industry with her Savage X Fenty line, which sells lingerie; her Fenty Beauty brand, which sells makeup, and Fenty Skin which sells skincare products.

Details of the application can be found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office, USPTO, which shows that the application was made by a company called Roraj Inc and in two classes of goods.

The latest application by Rihanna comes just weeks after she filed an application for approval of a trademark called “Fenty Kids” in late January. The description of the trademark says it concerns the sale of “infant wear, swimwear, hats, underwear, footwear, leggings, socks.”

That application comes following the birth of Rihanna’s son, whose image she shared with the world in February. The singer has been very vocal about how motherhood changed her life, revealing in a Vogue interview that becoming a mother made her feel like she could take on the world.

The singer also hinted in a Vogue magazine cover how she felt about the current designs for children and her desire to make fashionable clothing for her son and other kids.

“I like to dress him [her son] in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”

She added, “When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so… they’re sooo boring. I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?'”