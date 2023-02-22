T.I. Says He Made Up Story About Snitching On Dead Cousin For ‘Humor’

Rapper T.I. is backtracking from his previous comments that he bargained with the feds for his freedom by selling out his dead cousin. After being called a snitch by the likes of Boosie Badazz, the rapper now says it was all a joke, and he didn’t expect it to be blown out of proportion, especially after his long-time friend called off the release of their joint album.

T.I. recently made the comments on his brand new podcast where he was talking about an incident when he was a youth who got caught up with the law along with his cousin. He claims that his cousin told him to pin a gun charge on him so that Tip could escape jail time.

Many people like Boosie felt that if the story was true, T.I. was no better than any other snitch. Boosie also shared in a Vlad Interview that the rapper had never mentioned anything like that during their decades-long friendship. He believed he did it to get podcast views rather than the incident being real and T.I. being a “truthteller.”

T.I., however, says he had embellished the story.

“It came off a conversation I was having with my patna and I were having and that conversation was ‘hey bruh if me and you catch a case together and I die before you, it’s mine’… off of that conversation, I created a set of circumstances and I thought that the embellishment was clear when I said that I talked to my cousin and he told [he was ok,'” T.I. said to Richard Benjamin from Trapper of the Trap News Network.

The rapper added, “humor, satire and sarcasm, it escapes them,” and said that he understands the outrage even though he was pushing the boundaries of the narrative.

“I can offer some alternative perspectives to the way things are being viewed by the majority… open up the conversation about taboo topics. Free thinking,” T.I. said.

TIP added about the story, “it came from a very real place but I added embellishment to it to fit the needed discussion.”

The Atlanta rapper was asked about the court case and said that it was eventually dismissed due to the suppression of evidence after it was discovered that the police conducted an illegal search and seizure and even offered to show paperwork to prove he did not snitch on his cousin.

TIP was dragged by Boosie earlier this week as he became impassioned as he said that his joint album with the rapper is off since his uncle and other friends and family warned him not to associate with Tip. In an Instagram response, T.I. hit back at Boosie who he said could have called his phone rather than go on Vlad and blast him.

“To get on da net & speak on shi*t you’ve never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time!!!! I’d NEVER speak “certain disrespect” on your name/reputation bout a “IF” homie,” he said.