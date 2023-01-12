Shenseea and Burna Boy To Perform At Coachella 2023

Shenseea and Burna Boy are among the many artists set to make their Coachella debut this year.

Shenseea has been named as one of the performers for Coachella 2023. The event organizers revealed the official poster on Tuesday featuring more than 50 artists that will grace the stage over three weekends in April. The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival is a annual music festival held in April, and this would be the second staging of the event since the pandemic started in 2020.

Shenseea shared the official poster from Coachella confirming her attendance at the festival, which would be her debut. “@coachella 15 & 22,” she wrote on Instagram.

Along with Shenseea, there are two other reggae acts, American bands Stick Figure and Rebelution. For 2023, the festival will be headlined by superstar Bad Bunny, R&B sensation Frank Ocean, and K-pop girl group sensation BLACKPINK.

The event this year will be held at Emporio Polo Club in Indio, California, and will run off on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23. Shenseea will be performing on the day headlined by BLACKPINK and other artists Rosalía, British singer Labrinth, the Kid Laroi, Boygenius, Yung Lean, Mura Masa, Kenny Beats, Rebelution, and many others.

Overall, the event also sees Burna Boy, K-pop star Jackson Wang and Idris Elba and Metro Boomin, Doechi, GloRilla, Klai Uchis, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blaze, Willow, Rae Sremmurd, Pusha T, Suicideboys and others. Coachella usually adds more artists to the rundown as the time winds down.

Shenseea, who is no stranger to large festivals, having performed at several Rolling Loud Festivals across the country, received commendations from her Instagram followers. “We good on the way to the desert,” Shenseea’s American road manager Dizzy Cleanface wrote.

“Yesssss I can’t miss your set!” Love & Hip Hop cast member Bobby Lytes said. “Greatness,” rising artist Valiant wrote.

“You were a spectator last year and this year ur a performer, congratulations,” a fan reminded the artist who attended the festival last year with producer London On Da Track and Megan Thee Stallion.