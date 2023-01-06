NBA YoungBoy Delivers New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ With No Features

NBA YoungBoy dropped off his first album for the year, I Rest My Case.

The Baton Rouge rapper had set an ambitious goal of releasing ten projects last year, but he fell short by two. Now six days into the new year and his first project is out the gate. It seems that YoungBoy Never Broke Again is on the go as he gets ready for another mega music year. On Wednesday, the 38 Baby rapper revealed that his first album of the year, I Rest My Case, drops on January 6.

“F*** what the machine say, these ni**** can’t f*** with me #IRestMyCase Friday you ready? #Jan6,” he captioned a photo of the album’s cover featuring him and two models wearing balaclava masks.

I Rest My Case is also NBA YoungBoy’s first project being released under his deal with iconic label Motown Records which he signed last year. The Never Broke Again imprint leader goes solo on the album which runs 19 tracks including, “Double Cup” and “Top Girl.”

In the meantime, despite being among the top streamed rappers for 2023, YoungBoy recently revealed that he will not be going on tours soon. Shortly after beating his felony firearms case in California last year, he had indicated his desire to go on tour. However, the rapper still appears to be on house arrest.

Despite that, he shared on Instagram that he plans to spend more quality time at home with his children and working and will be turning down some very expensive shows.

“I done found time for myself. Every $15 million tour come my way getting turned down. I don’t wanna do no show. I don’t want nothing but a bigger house. It gave me time for myself. My daughter know who I am, b*tch, I know who I am,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.

On the other hand, NBA YoungBoy hasn’t indicated what fans can expect this year. He recently announced his own Amazon Amp radio show, and he has been preaching for other rappers to ‘stop the violence’ in response to beef that can get deadly.

I Rest My Case tracklist

1. Top Girls

2. Black

3. Louie V

4. Swag On Point

5. Bitch Yeah

6. Red

7. Double Cup

8. Fight With My Sheets

9. Rage

10. Top Haters

11. Just Like Me

12. Ride Me

13. Not My Friend

14. Mini Me

15. Clear

16. I Love YB Skit

17. Groovy

18. Same Thang

19. Hey Pops