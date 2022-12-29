YFN Lucci Responds To Prosecutors Naming Him Witness In Young Thug Case

Young Thug’s pre-trial hearings continued Thursday, with prosecutors revealing that rival rapper YFN Lucci is set to testify during the upcoming trial scheduled to start on January 9, 2023.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is presently being held at Fulton County jail on racketeering and a murder charge. He has been in jail since earlier this year, and according to prosecutors in pre-trial hearings over the past two weeks, the entire investigation into YSL stems from the killing of Lucci’s manager Donovan Thomas who was killed by YSL associates, and Young Thug, who had rented the car that was used to commit the murder.

On Thursday, the attorneys and prosecutors went over the witness list, and it was confirmed that Lucci would be testifying. More details about his testimony have not been released, but Young Thug and YFN Lucci have a long history that prosecutors hint led to many retaliatory crimes in Fulton County.

The rappers also publicly beefed on social media in their music up until Lucci was arrested on racketeering and murder charges that his YFN label was a gang.

Young Thug was also accused by prosecutors of ordering a hit on YFN Lucci earlier this year while he was in jail at Fulton County jail. Lucci was stabbed and had made several unsuccessful attempts at securing bond.

In the same hearing back in June, prosecutor Don Geary alleged that Young Thug was behind an attempt on the life of Lucci’s mother, and he then sang about it in a song “Bad Boy” with Juice WRLD.

“At some point, Lucci’s mother was shot at and a song comes out with “Bad Boy” that says, ‘better watch the way you breathe around me, for that breath be your last one, Smith and Wesson 45 put a hole in his heart, you better not play with me, killers stay with me. I shot at his mommy now he no longer mention me’. We believe that Mr Williams doesn’t sing about random acts, he sings about gang acts that he’s a part of or his gang participates in,” Prosecutor Geary said as he made a case out for the rapper’s lyrics to be used in the trial.

“Following that, in the same year, Mr Williams posted on Instagram a post, it said ‘FN (YFN) if ain’t like what you do for your mother and your kids I would have killed you’ and that was tagging YFN Lucci,” the prosecutor continued.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, YFN Lucci denied that he will be testifying as a witness against Young Thug.

Drew Findling, who is the attorney for Lucci, said the rapper has never been interviewed or subpoenaed by law enforcement nor the Fulton County District Attorney’s office in relation to the YSL trial.

“Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case,” Findling told TMZ.

The attorney added that Lucci is focused on his own Fulton County case.