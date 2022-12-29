Valiant Gets Cosign From Bounty Killer Despite Dunce Music Controversy

Dancehall artiste Valiant has received the endorsement of some of Dancehall’s noteworthy personalities despite his failed performance at Sting 2022 and some recent pushback against his hit song “Dunce Cheque.”

On Wednesday, Bounty Killer and Romeich Major shared praise for the artist after videos surfaced of him performing in a parking lot for fans while standing atop a car. The artist was only able to perform two songs before his performance was interrupted by men storming the stage due to clashing entourages from other artists.

Despite that, Valiant remained in the parking lot, where he interacted with fans and even sang a few songs for fans who turned out to see him. On Wednesday, Bounty Killer praised the artist for the way he handled himself despite the show ending prematurely and stopping what would have been his first significant stage performance since his career took off months ago.

“[Valiant] made the most valuable move at sting in the parking lot street hero behavior unuh help guide and protect him he reminds of Baby Wayne full a vibes yf,” Bounty Killer said.

Romeich Major also praised the artist as he shared a clip from his Jamfest performance on December 27.

“When you team fully bad!!!! @bishopescobar_876 baddest dj touch stage with creative!!! @valiant_music hottest artist right now!!! Youth have the full package musically to be a Giant Ina #music,” Major wrote.

Following Major’s post, there was speculation that Valiant might become a part of Major’s Romeich Entertainment team that manages artists like Shenseaa and Ding Dong and, previously, Teejay.

However, a member of Valiant’s management team confirmed to Urban Islandz that the artist was not signed to Romeich Entertainment, but he is being managed by Chop Line records. His manager, however, noted that Romeich Major has been a source of support, and the artist has a good relationship with him and would seek out advice from him.

In the meantime, the artist’s manager says that he has been receiving offers from record labels and other persons abroad who have offered to manage his career.

“Record Labels reached out to us as well with label deals, album deals, EP deals but we’re just trying to go through negotiate, sort through and find the best fit for Valiant and the ones that are actually going to put him where he wants to go which is getting his music further around the world,” the manager said.

The artist also shared his thoughts on being recognized by Bounty Killer.

“It feels good to be recognized by one of greats in dancehall,” his manager said.