Diddy Shares More Photos Of His Adorable Daughter Baby Love Combs

Diddy is enjoying some personal time with his youngest daughter, whom he welcomed back in October 2022, with cyber specialist Dana Tran. On Tuesday, he shared several photos of the baby for the first time as fans saw him up close in daddy mode and got an eyeful of the little one.

“Baby Love,” Diddy captioned the two photos shared on his Twitter account.

In one photo, he can be seen holding the little girl who sleeps on his shoulder. The baby is wearing a pink jumpsuit with a matching bow on her head, while Diddy, who is wearing a white t-shirt, is seen from behind.

In another photo, the baby is wide-eyed and awake as she lies in a car seat. The photo captures several minute details about the little girl, such as her ear piercing and her head full of dark hair.

The baby Love Sean Combs was first announced earlier this month by Diddy in a shock announcement as the mother was unknown and not seen before with Diddy, who appears to be in a public relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

It’s unclear the circumstances of the child’s birth and the woman’s actual relationship with Diddy. However, the rapper has shared that his family, including his children and mother, were very happy to welcome the baby to the Combs clan.

In the meantime, fans also reacted to the photo shared by Diddy.

“Very Beautiful Baby s/n aren’t you supposed to wait until the baby has at least 6mth shots to get ear piercing or have things changed since my oldest is 19,” one person asked.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean John Combs, has had six children with three different women. His first child, Justin Combs, was born in 1993. Justin is a model and actor and has appeared in campaigns for brands like Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.

Diddy’s second child, Christian, was born in 1998 and is also a model and a rapper. The hip hop mogul’s twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, were born in 2006. The music exec also has a 16-year-old daughter with Sarah Chapman name Chance.

Diddy has also helped raise and support his stepson, Quincy Brown, who is an actor and model. Quincy Brown’s mother is Diddy’s late ex Kim Porter, and his father is Al B. Sure.