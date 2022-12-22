G Herbo Asks Yung Miami About Diddy’s New Child On Caresha Please

G Herbo is the next guest on Yung Miami’s podcast Caresha Please, and he faces some very uncomfortable questions while he also throws some out.

Yung Miami shared the teaser for the next episode of the podcast coming on Thursday, where he tries to get all of the tea from G Herbo about his personal life.

The pair plays a new card game Resha Roulette where G Herbo has to take shots for questions he refuses to answer. The teaser starts very light, with the pair bantering before they move on to questions about G Herbo’s sexual proclivities.

“Take two shots if you eat p***y from the back,” Herbo says before laughing that he needs three shots.

Caresha, Yung Miami real name, then shoots off several questions rapid-fire style to Herbo about some of the biggest juicy questions gossipmongers have about Herbo and the mothers of his children, Ari Fletcher, with whom he shares Yohsohn and Essex and Emmy with fiancée Taina Williams.

“Do your two baby mommas get along? Did you cheat on Ari with Taina,” Yung Miami asks, referencing the longstanding rumors that the Chicago rapper cheated with Taina Williams while he and Ari were together still and just had his first son.

Nothing is off limits, it seems, as Miami also asked G Herbo, “Y’all still f***ing?”

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see his answer, but Fletcher is happily engaged to rapper Moneybagg Yo, and while she has been busy making business moves, the Instagram model has also been out of the public as she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

In the meantime, Herbo’s gangster was tested with Miami asking, “Did you ever smoke an opp?” Things, however, took an awkward turn as Yung Miami, determined to get to the bottom of the rumors that G Herbo was getting head on Instagram Live and cheating on Taina, pressed the rapper for an answer.

However, Herbo had an important question of his own.

“Did you know about the baby before October?” he asked while Miami had a nervous laugh. The City Girls rapper has been the subject of ridicule in recent weeks after Diddy revealed this month that he welcomed a baby back in October. To make matters worse, Diddy also has been spotted making out, showing PDA, and on dates with many other women who aren’t in Miami.

“Getting a little messy, man, clean it up,” G Herbo says, laughing as the teaser ends.

The latest episode on Revolt TV will air on Thursday at 8 PM EST.