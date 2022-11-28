Rihanna Wraps Her Legs Around A$AP Rocky At Fun-filled Barbados Show

Rihanna is enjoying the warm weather in her home country with her and the father of her child, A$AP Rocky enjoying some public displays of affection over the weekend.

Rocky and Riri have been enjoying local entertainment in Barbados and were first spotted out Friday night at a Beenie Man concert. The pair were also seen out on Sunday at a music festival, walking hand in hand.

Rihanna wore a matching pink top and bottom with a red stiletto and her hair in braids decorated with butterfly accessories. In a photo shared online, Rihanna is literally a big baby as Rocky is seen lifting her and keeping her on his waist while Rihanna locks her legs around his body.

The pair ignore the people around them while Rihanna maintains a straight face while Rocky’s back is turned to the crowd.

In other videos, the couple is also seen talking and having a good time, with Rihanna having what looks like a drink in a cup and holding a spliff in her hand while Rihanna holds her by the waist as the two speak to each other.

Other videos show Rihanna in a cabana with her friends as they vibe and do the “Willie Bounce” dance by Elephant Man while the song blast out in the background.

A$AP Rocky also appears to be having fun as he speaks to the DJ and shares that a woman taking his videos is his sister.

Just a day before, Rihanna was seen at the Imagine Reggae show held on Friday night in Bridgetown.

The event was headlined by veteran dancehall artist and Jamaican Beenie Man, who shared several snaps of himself along with the Fenty beauty founder and Rocky, as well as her friends and family backstage.

The singer wore a stunning red dress with a ruffle style in the front, while Rocky had on a techno fit.

The Parents, Asap Rocky & Rihanna can’t get enough of each other at a music festival in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday. ? by @246paps pic.twitter.com/Q0MHcQcMFJ — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 28, 2022