NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Sherhonda Showcases Her Rapping Skills

Sherhonda Gaulden might be around her son YoungBoy Never Broke Again too often, and his musical style is rubbing off, or maybe the Louisiana rapper’s skill is genetic and comes from his mother.

A freestyle by Gaulden has gone viral, with her not only showing her ability to stay on a beat while rapping but also flowing and maintaining voice control. Gaulden, 48, can be seen on a video rapping, “two can play the game, b*tch we do what you do…He say I’m ugly and he call me a freak but he eat my p*ssy six days a the week.”

The video has gone viral and is reportedly not as new as many think. The song and video were originally released three years ago but went viral on Tik Tok this week as fans started a #sherhondagaulden challenge where they took her sound and created their own videos on the popular social media app.

Sherhonda’s rap skills have shocked many fans who were unaware that she could rap. While that may be news to some people, for others, it’s not, as she has appeared as a featured collaborator on her son’s songs, including “Bout My Business.”

Her YouTube channel also shares other music from her spitting hard bars on songs like “Voodoo” featuring Teelee. Gaulden might have birthed a musical genius, but her talent speaks for itself, as she is also a stand-up comedian and has performed in New Orleans.

In the meantime, fans reacted to the new song, with some even asking for more music from Gaulden.

“You knowww what they might have to give sis a chance,” one fan wrote. “This went diamond in the streets,” Another person said.

“She like a female boosie,” another person said. “Its giving but I don’t want my mama spittin about getting her kewchie ate,” another commenter wrote.

Sherhonda Gaulden has not reacted to the track’s resurfacing this week. NBA YoungBoy has not reacted to the video, but he is back on IG ahead of his joint project with Quando Rondo, 3860.