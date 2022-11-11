MOBO Announces Best Caribbean Act Replaces Reggae Category, Nominees List

Six renowned dancehall artists are in the running for this year’s Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards for best Caribbean Music Act. They are Spice, Koffee, Skillibeng, Popcaan, Shenseea, and Sean Paul.
The nominations were announced on Friday in London, and this will be the first year that the category will be called the Best Caribbean Music Act. It was previously known as the Best Reggae Act category, which was the original name given to it back in 1997.
Last year’s winner of the Best Reggae Act category was Shenseea.
This year is special for MOBO as the award show will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and the organizers are hoping to go all out at the OVO Arena in London later this month on November 30.
MOBO’s Founder, Kanya King CBE, has already said that the show will be the biggest celebration ever created and that the hope is that the award show continues to be a beacon for the best talent the UK has to offer.
“MOBO continues to rise and create a cultural and social footprint, it will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music, and society as a whole. Via our MOBOLISE career development platform we aim to create meaningful change, opportunities, and equality in the workplace,” she also said on the organization’s website.
This year, another new category will also be introduced. The first ever Best Electronic/Dance Act will see nominees Anz, Eliza Rose, FKA twigs, Jax Jones, Nia Archives, and SHERELLE compete for the award.
Check out some of the categories and nominees below:
Best Caribbean Music Act
Koffee
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Best Male Act
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
Digga D
Knucks
Tion Wayne
Best Female Act
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
Pinkpantheress
Tiana Major9
Album Of The Year
Aitch – Close To Home
Knucks – Alpha Place
Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria
Miraa May – Tales Of A Miracle
Song Of The Year
Aitch Feat. Ashanti – “Baby”
Central Cee – “doja”
Dave – “Starlight”
Digga D & Stillbrickin – “Pump 101”
Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti – “Own Brand (Baddie)”
Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author – “Gangsteritus”
Best Hip Hop Act
D-Block Europe
Knucks
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Youngs Teflon
Best International Act
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jazmine Sullivan
Kendrick Lamar
Skillibeng
Summer Walker
Tems
Best African Music Act
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Oxlade (Nigeria)
Pheelz (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Hip Hop Act In Association With Mixtape Madness
D-Block Europe
Knucks
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Youngs Teflon
Best Drill Act Supported By Trench – [public Voted Category]
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
Ivorian Doll
K-trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
Unknown T
V9