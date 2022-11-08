Rihanna Hints At New Project Arriving Before Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna hints she could be dropping a new project by early next year when she takes the big stage at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The Navy has waited a long time to hear new music from their idol Rihanna. Even though she recently dropped “Lift Me Up” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, many fans have been wondering if a new album is also on the horizon.

Speculation first began after the new mom was confirmed for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, and she announced that she would be going on a stadium tour next year. However, they may feel a bit disappointed following a recent Associated Press interview ahead of her upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, in which the “Diamonds” singer revealed that she isn’t actually planning on dropping a new album to coincide with her halftime performance.

Rihanna’s latest track is her first solo music effort since her 2016 studio album, Anti. Still, there is some hope that new music will be dropping, even if it’s not an album. In the same interview, she mentioned that something “special” is in the works.

“Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans? Because I knew the second that I announced this, I said: ‘Oh my God, they’re going to think that my album is coming. I need to get to work!’ I do have new music coming out, but we’ll see. Unrelated, unrelated, but a special project,” the “We Found Love” singer candidly disclosed.

Fans are eager to hear from Rihanna, but it’s not like she hasn’t released any music at all since her last solo album. The Barbadian has kept fans satiated with a number of collabs, including some like “Loyalty” with Kendrick Lamar, “Selfish” with Future, and “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled.

Social media erupted with the news that RiRi would be returning to the big stage at the upcoming Super Bowl performance back in September. Rihanna admitted during the interview that the performance is going to be challenging, even for an artist as seasoned as her.

Even though she views it as a challenge, it’s one that she is very much looking forward to.

“It was a stage bigger than anything I’ve ever done, and it’s one of those things, like, if I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave it for something special. It was now or never for me,” she added.

She also shared that she felt it was now or never when coming to the Superbowl performance. Back in 2019, the “Umbrella” singer declined the halftime show in siding with Colin Kaepernick who started the take a knee movement.

Fast forward three years later, and Rihanna believes that the time is right to make her way back to one of the biggest stages in the US. The multi-Grammy winner also said that if she was going to leave her baby, then it had to be for something special.

As for this year’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which is carded for tomorrow, November 9, fans can expect her to go all out. The cast for the show includes some of the most popular celebs and artists, including performances by Anitta, Maxwell, and others. There is also a long list of appearances, including Johnny Depp, who sparked backlash, Taraji P. Henson, her friend Cara Delevingne, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.