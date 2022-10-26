Tory Lanez Placed On House Arrest Until Trial Over August Alsina Fight

Tory Lanez’s alleged fight with August Alsina landed him on house arrest.

A Los Angeles judge has ordered that rapper Tory Lanez be placed on house arrest within 48 hours and that he is electronically monitored as he awaits his November 28 trial date for felony assault of Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Prosecutors appeared in court on Wednesday morning, where they moved for Tory Lanez’s bail to be revoked because he violated the terms of his bond, specifically over an alleged attack on another man in Chicago last month.

The Canadian rapper had a bit of luck, though, as Superior Court Judge David Herriford did not agree with the prosecution’s motion to hold Tory Lanez in custody without bail. The incident referenced by the prosecution is one alleged by R&B singer August Alsina who shared that he was attacked by Lanez after refusing to “dap” him. The artist shared a photo of his bloodied face and bruises on his body. It’s unclear if August had reported the incident to the police and if charges would be filed.

In their arguments, the prosecution said that Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, “poses a danger to society and has shown such a flagrant disregard for the court’s orders.”

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott claimed that Lanez punched a man “without warning” as he referenced the September 17 incident between August and Lanez.

Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley, however, counterargued that the prosecution did not supply sufficient evidence that Alsina was a victim of battery by Lanez calling the D.As arguments “mere allegations,” which are disputed and drawing for the fact that August did not file a police report.

“I’m not really sure that there’s anything this court should do given the unproven allegations,” Holley said.

This is the third time that Lanez has been found in violation of court orders. Months ago, he was found to have violated a protective order to stay 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion, but the rapper later joined another rapper on stage right after Megan performed earlier this year and was also backstage close to Megan.

Tory Lanez also had his bond revoked and increased from $250,000 to $350,000 back in April after he had a Twitter spat with Megan and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, despite being specifically ordered not to speak to Megan Thee Stallion or about the case as a gag order was over him.

In a video response to TMZ after the court ruling, Lanez played the victim role as he claimed that he was a ‘black n****a fighting the world.’ He was, however, silent when asked if he attacked Alsina.