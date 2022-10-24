Travis Scott Rubbishes Woman Claim He Cheated on Kylie Jenner With Her

Travis Scott has responded to allegations he cheated on Kylie Jenner with a woman who claims to be his ex-girlfriend.

On Saturday, a woman named Rojean Kar shared a video of Travis Scott on set, sparking speculations that he was spending time with his old flame. The woman had posted a video of Travis on a private set, implying that she had VIP access to the rapper.

However, Travis Scott, who has two children with Kylie Jenner, quickly shut down the rumors that he was not with Rojean, sparking a nasty back and forth where the woman doubled down that Scott has been lying and that they had even spent Valentine’s Day together.

Scott wrote in a post on his Instagram story, “It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling,” Scott wrote in an Instagram Story.

The woman responded to Scott’s claim that he didn’t know and said that she was with him on Valentine’s Day and also said she had photos and videos of her and Travis together.

“What we’re not gonna do, is lie on me because I’ve been good, I posted whatever f**king stories you guys wanted me to post. I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f**king narrative you guys wanted to, no matter how much bulls**t I got from it, but to say you don’t know me or you’ve never been with me when you, when you’ve definitely been with you, when everybody has f**king seen you with me, when I have picturw and videos of you with me,” she said in the video.

Travis Scott also seemingly responded to Valentine’s Day claim with a photo taken at 8:09 pm on Valentine’s Day showing a table set up for a couple.

“If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me,” the caption read with rolling eye emojis.

The woman also responded to Scott’s photo with one of her own taken at 1:10 am on Valentine’s Day- almost seven hours before Scott’s photo.

“Maybe your brain is all scrambled from like all the Molly you take… but you was at Gunna’s party on Feb 14th aka Valentine’s Day,” she captioned a screenshot of a photo.

In the meantime, a member of Scott’s camp said that the woman was lying.

“Big cap. I’ve been working with travis for 8 years + I was on set all day as he was directing a video for another artist. This lady is delusional + she was not there with him. He does not fck with her in any way. Nothing else to see here.”

Rojean Kar issued another lengthy statement clearing up some of the statements she previously made.

“I have never perpetuated any narrative,” she wrote on her IG Story. “I never said I’m currently with him or have recently been with him. Like i said, i went home that night. Having someone you’ve known for almost a decade disrespect you and assume you won’t stand up for yourself be you never do, is hurtful. I reacted in the moment and speaking on someone else’s relationship was wrong of me. I have nothing to prove, him deleting all his posts as soon as i posted an inconspicuous screenshot speaks for itself.”

“Having thousands of people say you’ve posted and done things that are completely out of character and you would never do is equally hurtful,” Rojean Kar added. “I am a regular person with a real career and family. I’m not a blogger or reality tv star who lives by the moto “all publicity is good publicity” I hope you guys keep that in mind when you’re writing fantasy stories about atrocious things you claim I’ve done. HC SHADE ” to To the pages posting photoshopped tweets and photos that were NEVER posted on any of my social media, I truly hope you find some peace in that hateful heart of yours. Everything they’re posting is manipulated and was proven false by some fanpage years ago.”