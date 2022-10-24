Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” Now 4 Times Platinum In The US

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” is now certified 4x Platinum.

Since returning to the music scene, Kodak Black has been doing quite well for himself as fans continue to hoist the rapper’s legacy high. Just ahead of his next album release, the rapper is celebrating yet another achievement, this time for his 2021 single “Super Gremlin.”

The fan favorite track was certified 4x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after moving over 4 million units in the United States. The single, which was released less than a year ago, topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart in January and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March.

Released as part of the rapper’s 2022 return album Back For Everything, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in March, “Super Gremlin” is by far Kodak’s most successful solo single yet. The previously most popular “Tunnel Vision” attained quadri-Platinum status after almost four years. This time Kodak was able to achieve the accolade in a quarter of the time.

Taking to Twitter to show some love for the achievement, the Florida rapper was grateful. “4x Platinum in 11 Months #GODISGOOD AND I REMEMBER EVERYTHING,” Kodak tweeted on Sunday (October 23).

After his horrifying prison that saw him lamenting the inhumane treatment, he was subjected to, Kodak got a second chance when his sentence was commuted by the most recent former POTUS. The Florida rapper has been showing fans and critics alike that time is a precious commodity that should not be squandered.

Kodak’s upcoming album Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1 will be available on streaming platforms this Friday, October 28.