Shaneil Muir: “I’m not leaving Dancehall for Christianity”

Shaneil Muir says she is not leaving dancehall.

Shaneil Muir says that she plans to get baptized and rededicate her life to God following her statements that she was going to leave dancehall music behind. In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the “Yamabella” artist clarified her statements that she was going to complete her contractual obligations for concert appearances from October to February 2023 before taking the bold step of becoming a better Christian.

“I’m not leaving Dancehall for Christianity because I have always been a Christian. A sinner yes, but aren’t we all? I’m leaving to do God’s work, to find peace, happiness and salvation, this world cannot offer me that. My reward is not in the hands of men and (Ephesians 6:12) I wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers,” she said in a statement on Instagram.

It’s unclear if this means that she is leaving dancehall music or take an hiatus after fulfilling her show dates.

“Because of my secular choices I have obligations to conclude this chapter of my life. I do not know what tomorrow brings but by God’s grace and mercy I will baptize and rededicate my life to God and no matter how this ship may rock Jesus Christ is the anchor,” she continued.

The dancehall artist also shared gratitude to fans and supporters and noted that she is in great spirits and “I will be a new.”

“JEHOVAH IS IN CONTROL! HE WINS!” she ended the statement.

The artist shared that she is not taking any more bookings but that she will attend her shows booked for Belize and St. Croix later this month, followed by a show in New York on November 4, St. Thomas Virgin Islands on November 11, and Newark, New Jersey on November 12. She also has an appearance in St. Lucia on November 26 and two appearances in Jamaica in December.

She is also set to attend a February 11 concert in St. Maarten and February 25 in Atlanta. Over the weekend, Shaneil sparked concern after it was reported that she had collapsed due to exhaustion and had to be hospitalized. In an Instagram video where she assured fans she was faring well health-wise, she revealed that she was spiritually unsettled.

“I will never find happiness and peace in this world until mi turn mi life ova fully to God,” she said.

The “Yamabella” singer also shared that she was experiencing issues with her manager but did not go further into the details.

“Mi have a calling pan mi life and God a knock pan mi door and mi never a answer. I will never find peace and I will never be happy if mi nuh start do mi duty weh God have set fi mi,” she said as she became emotional.

Shaneil Muir is among several artists who have left the secular world to become Christians. Former Dancehall Queen Lady Saw ditched dancehall and her title and moniker to be baptized, and she is now a gospel artist who goes by the name of Marion Hall.

Artists Jahmiel and Miss Chin (the baby mother of Kiprich) also got baptized last year. Miss Chin is now a gospel singer.