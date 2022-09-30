Gucci Mane Regrets Verzuz Outburst On Jeezy’s Dead Friend Pookie Loc

Gucci Mane is expressing his regret at dissing Jeezy’s longtime friend Pookie Loc during their Verzuz battle in 2020.

Since then, it seems that Gucci Mane had reignited his beef with Jeezy, which was at the center of their beef 15 years ago. While speaking at the 2022 Revolt Summit recently, Gucci Mane admitted his actions were uncalled for and one he now regrets. During the Verzuz battle, he played his track, “The Truth”, a song that references the manner in which Jeezy’s close friend, Henry “Pookie Loc” Lee Clark III, was killed.

“Put that n***a ass in the dirt. Smoking on Pookie Loc tonight. Send some more, I’ma send ’em back the same way … In a box,” Gucci said at Verzuz.

He explained that he didn’t know that the track would have played and he didn’t plan in advance to rap the track either.

“I didn’t know when I got on the stage, that was gonna happen. [That] I was gonna say that,” Gucci said. “I ain’t like, ‘I’m bringing negative energy.’ It just really came out … I mean what I say, I say what I mean. So my thing was, if I was bad enough to say it in the studio, I’m bad enough to say it in your face.”

He added that after leaving the venue he reflected on what happened and had immediate regrets. “I don’t even like to perform that song,” Gucci continues. “When I left, I was like, ‘Damn. I wish I wouldn’t have said what I said.’”

At the Verzuz, the rapper was not chastised by Jeezy, although many Verzuz attendees called out Gucci for the low blow. Instead, Jeezy had encouraged Gucci to end the 15-year beef and do it for the culture and younger artists who needed a strong example.

“I’ll tell you what. See when I even called you and extended this invite [to join Verzuz], my n***a, I did it as a real man,” he began. “It’s been 20 motherf**king years—” he said, before Gucci interjected with “15!”

Jeezy went on to explain to Gucci Mane that it’s time to bury the hatchet and do something great for the culture and show the world that young black artists like King Von and Nipsey Hussle’s deaths shouldn’t be the new normal.

In his Summit discussion, the rapper said that Jeezy’s comment also weighed on him. “After I did what I did, and he came back and said what he said, I felt what he was saying,” he said.

Gucci Mane was previously charged for the murder of Pookie Loc in 2005. he claimed to have been allegedly attacked by four men, and he returned fire, killing Pookie. His murder charge was, however later discharged for insufficient evidence.