DJ Khaled Reveals ‘God Did’ Tracklist Feat. Skillibeng, Bounty Killer, Sizzla & More

DJ Khaled taps some reggae/dancehall heavyweights for his new album including some names he frequently work with.

The producer released the entire tracklist for his upcoming album, God Did which features several notable artists, including the likes of Jay-Z, Eminem, Lil Baby, Drake, Future, SZA, Lil Wayne, City Girls, Kodak Black, Travis Scott and Jamaican artists Skillibeng, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, Capleton, and Sizzla.

The album is strategically packed with chart-topping artists as DJ Khaled advances his career as a producer. Khaled is not necessarily a singer or a rapper, but he is a well-known collaborator who brings together artists on his albums. The former DJ is famous for his catchy lines, “We The Best Music,” identifying the label name that he screams at the beginning of most of his songs.

God Did credits Khaled’s sons Asahd and Aalam as executive producers and Allah, his Muslim God.

The 18-track project begins with Drake at the top with “No Secret,” followed by the title track “God Did,” featuring Lil Wayne, Rock Ross, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy.

Kanye West also appears at No. 3 with “Use This Gospel” remix featuring Eminem. The track is produced by Dr. Dre and the ICU.

Future and Lil Baby come together for “Big Time,” while “Keep Going” brings together Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch.

Quavo and Takeoff also appear together on “Party All The Time,” while Drake and Lil Baby bring “Staying Alive.”

Future and Sza are on “Beautiful,” while Nardo Wick and Kodak Black’s “It Aint Safe” is the ninth track. It is followed by “Let’s Pray” featuring Don Toliver and Travis Scott, “Fam Good We Good” featuring Gunna and Roddy Ricch, “Bills Paid” featuring Latto and the City Girls, “Way Past Luck” featuring 21 Savage, “These Streets Know My Name” featuring upcoming hip hop artist Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla, “Grateful” featuring Vory.

The album also had a tribute to Juice WRLD called “Juice WRLD DID” and has “Jadakiss Interlude” by Jadakiss and “Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk.”

The album is set to drop on Friday, August 26th.

“I want to thank EVERYONE who believed. On this album and beyond. THANK YOU! This album is special…Let me be clear, there’s a lot of things that can happen in the next 24 hours,” Khaled wrote on Instagram as he hinted that a surprise drop might happen ahead of the album release.