Dancehall Stage Show Sting To Return 2022 At New Home In St. Ann

The promoters for Sting say the show, which built up a reputation as being a clash ground annually, is coming back at the end of 2022.

A release from the Sting promotion team said the “greatest one night reggae and dancehall show” will be held on December 26, 2022. The event is being hosted by Supreme Promotions Limited and The Sting 2022 management team in collaboration with several sponsors whom they are yet to reveal. Sting 2022 is to be held at Grizzly’s Entertainment Center, Plantation Cove in Ocho Rios in St. Ann.

“For over three decades, Sting has premiered and showcased cutting-edge stage shows that have gone down in history as ground-breaking and innovative platforms of excellence in fashion, style and lyrical mastery. Indeed, Sting is the ultimate Colosseum where lyrical masters unleash their lyrical projectiles with the intention of emerging the ultimate victor,” the release said.

It went on to add that the event has carved out an important space in dancehall history and will serve as a training ground for upcoming artists.

“[The event] holds the platinum microphone categorization as the seminal and only true stage for the grooming of young, not-so-young, and popular dancehall artistes in the art of stagecraft and lyrical mastery, before a live and interactive audience. This element in dancehall culture remains critical to the grooming and rounded development of dancehall’s top lyricists who must make their mark and prove their mettle on a live and interactive stage, even while they churn out hits after hits in the studio.” The release said.

It continued, “Sting 2022 on December 26 will provide the fertile ground on which to test the depth and breadth of dancehall’s top ranked, newly emerged, and emerging stars.”

In the meantime, the release says that so far, over fifteen (15) top-ranked, lyrically savvy, and popular reggae and dancehall artists have already been booked for the event, with more expressing interest.

Although there is wide speculation about Sting as the show has been talking about a comeback for years, fans shared excitement at the announcement as they recalled some of the biggest moments at Sting in modern times.

Some of these include the tense “war” between Gully’s Madavo and Gaza’s Vybz Kartel as the men had intense classes in 2008 and 2009 that even spilled out across the island as fanbases took sides and violence even broke out among them, causing the Jamaican police high-command to call on the artists to act responsibly and control their fans.

Earlier last week, many fans also recalled the skill of late dancehall artist Merciless during his famous clash with dancehall’s finest Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, and Ninja Man decades before. The artist’s sharp lyrics and tough style made a name for him in dancehall show business.