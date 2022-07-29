Quando Rondo Alive and Well, Speak On Rumors He’s Fighting For His Life

Quando Rondo says rumors of him being hospitalized fighting for life are true.

The one thing hip-hop fans don’t need to hear again is that another young rapper has lost their life. Thankfully, Quando Rondo has dispelled rumors that he is fighting for his own in hospital.

It all started yesterday, July 27, when rumors began circulating that the “Scarred From Life” rapper was knocking on heaven’s door at a hospital. One of the rumors included that the Georgia rapper allegedly took to his Instagram Stories to ask fans to pray for him while he was being treated in a hospital for unknown reasons.

“Pray for me, in da hospital fightin for my life,” he allegedly posted.

It didn’t take long for him to get wind of what was happening and instantly debunk the news. “That’s sh*t fake a*s hell I don’t even type like that,” he posted while also sharing a pic of him seated on a plane.

Quando Rondo denies he's fighting for his life pic.twitter.com/lukStHpN3U — damngoodalbums (@damngoodalbums1) July 28, 2022

Quando Rondo seems to be trending these days and just earlier this month announced that he had broken up with his girlfriend, but he wasn’t stressed about it because NBA YoungBoy had gifted him $1 million.

Not even a week after that announcement, Quando Rondo allegedly had $10,000 stolen from him. He went on Instagram Live to share his disgust and anger over the incident with his fans.

“You snatched that shit out my girl hand and ran when I been bout to hit with your brother b*tch…b*tch only reason I was calling you was to try and slime your ass and make you think we was cool. Scary as$ ho,” he said at that time.

Fans will be happy to know that he’s alive and well.